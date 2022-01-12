SQUARE BUTTE, Mont. - New load postings have been issued for the Cowboy Steel Creek Bridge on MT-80 in Chouteau County.
The new postings are a part of an effort to update load ratings and postings across Montana bridges as mandated by the Federal Highway Administration.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), the Federal Highway Administration issued a mandate due to changes in the trucking industry over the last decade.
“Truck manufacturers are building specialized hauling vehicles (SHVs) capable of legally carrying heavier loads than typical vehicles have in the past,” the MDT said. “SHVs are single-unit, short-wheelbase, multiple-axle trucks commonly used in the construction, waste management, bulk cargo, and commodities hauling industries. Often one or more axles can be raised or lowered as needed to comply with statutory weight limitations.”
It has been found that SVH configurations concentrate heavy loads over a short length, which overstresses bridges beyond what was previously modeled by standard commercial vehicles.
To account for an increasing presence and ensure safe operation, the Federal Highway Administration determined all states must include these new, short, heavy vehicles when evaluating the safe limits of bridge capacity.
Across the state, 4,500 public bridges, including around 2,500 bridges owned and maintained by the MDT, are having their load ratings updated to comply with the mandate.
It is expected to take four years to complete.
The new posting on the Cowboy Steel Creek Bridge applies to SHVs; it limits the maximum gross vehicle weight of single-unit vehicles with 4, 5, 6, or 7 axles to 25 tons, the MDT said.
For more information on understanding and interpreting Montana’s weight limit signs and silhouettes, you can click here for the Montana Department of Transportation’s load posting brochure.
