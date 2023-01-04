GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Prayer vigils are being held in Cincinnati as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life in the ICU at the local hospital.
He suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during Monday Night's Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Emotions ran high as his fellow players, fans, and millions of people at home watched as CPR was administered before he was rushed off to the hospital.
Great Falls Emergency Services (GFES) says this is a good example of why everyone should learn CPR; and those who responded quickly are very likely the reason he's still alive.
All it takes is a willingness to learn and sign up for a CPR Training class to get certified; that way if you're ever in a situation, you know the steps to take that could end up saving a life.
When someone goes into cardiac arrest, no blood is being pumped through their body and the brain suffers damage quickly without someone stepping in.
"Chest compressions, pumps a little bit of blood up to the brain. It's not the same as the heart beating on its own by any means, but it does supply the brain with a little bit of blood to give it a few more extra minutes of viability," said Justin Grohs, general manager at GFES.
In those few minutes, the hope is that medical personnel would arrive to take over.
GFES says that early bystander interventions can be the difference between life and death.
"It really does have a big effect when someone's able to start CPR," said Grohs.
The standard for CPR is 30 continuous chest compressions.
This story is not a replacement for a proper training, but it is important to say again - immediate action can save a life before first responders arrive.
If you're worried about CPR in some way, here are some of the most commonly confused realities about CPR:
- Mouth to mouth is always necessary - False. While it is needed in some instances, when someone is suffering from cardiac arrest, you only need chest compressions
- You can't be sued for performing CPR - False. While you can be sued, most states have passed Good Samaritan Laws that protect those who are trying to help. Montana is one of those states.
- It is illegal to perform CPR without a license - False. You don't need to have a certification to help, but you should have a basic understanding of what you're doing. If you call 9-1-1, the dispatchers will walk you through the process.
GFES offers Basic Life Support classes once a month where you'll learn both single and team basic life support skills; to learn more or sign up, click here.
They will also go to businesses to help employer's and their employee's learn, and if you want more information on setting that up, call GFES at 406-453-5300.
The American Red Cross also offers classes here, while the link is set to the Great Falls area, you can change the location to closer to where you live.
Great Falls Fire Rescue also provides basic CPR and AED training, to learn more call 406-727-8070 or email them at gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net.
