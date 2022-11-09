GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Eastbound traffic on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls is stopped for a crash.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is responding to the crash at the intersection of 10th Ave. South and 53rd St.
One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries at this time.
Snowy and icy roads are being reported across the state Wednesday.
As of 12:27 pm, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting roads around Great Falls as covered in scattered snow and ice.
You can check the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.
