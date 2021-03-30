Crash blocks both NB lanes south of Great Falls on I-15
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Both southbound and northbound passing lanes on Interstate-15 south of Great Falls are closed Tuesday due to a crash.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the I-15 northbound lanes are blocked near mile-marker 278. 

Drivers should expect slower speeds and road closures in this area at this time.

