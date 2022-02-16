Crash creating blockage on I-15 near Great Falls

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches in the mountains with 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Broadwater and Gallatin Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&