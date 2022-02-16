Crash creating blockage on I-15 near Great Falls

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches in the
mountains with 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations.
* WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Broadwater and Gallatin
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
