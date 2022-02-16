Crash creating blockage on I-15 near Great Falls
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A multiple-vehicle crash is creating a blockage on I-15 near the Great Falls International Airport Wednesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation said the crash is located at mile-marker 277, and there are fewer lanes and no passing lanes northbound at this time.

Look out for emergency crews and expect slower speeds in this area.

Tags

News For You