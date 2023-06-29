GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders were on scene of a crash involving injuries in River Dr. N Thursday.
Great Falls Fire Rescue, the Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Emergency Services were responding to the incident in the 1700 block.
While crews were on scene, the Great Falls Police Department reports three drivers intentionally went around a patrol car that was parked with its top lights on, blocking the eastbound lane.
“This type of driving behavior can be very dangerous to other drivers, those involved in the crash, and first responders at the scene. Please don't be in such a rush that you put others' safety at risk,” GFPD warned.
Traffic was open again just before 1:00 pm.
