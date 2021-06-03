...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PONDERA...EAST
CENTRAL TETON...SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE
COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT...
At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Dutton to near Great
Falls. Movement was east at 20 mph.
Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph, and brief heavy rainfall
will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Great Falls, The Knees, Black Eagle, Malmstrom Afb, Floweree and
Portage.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Montana.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&