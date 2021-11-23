Crashed semi partially blocking westbound lane of I-90

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches possible for lower elevations, with 2 to 4 inches possible over the higher terrain east of the Great Falls and Bozeman areas. Winds may gust as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher and Gallatin Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The icy conditions could develop and cause difficult travel Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Chouteau Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel possible, especially for high profile vehicles. High winds may move loose debris and light weight objects. Isolated power outages possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&