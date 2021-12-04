Fire generic - Vault photo

JORDAN, Mont. - Crews were called out to a fire at the Zane Murnion ranch location in Garfield County Saturday.

Garfield County DES reports fire crews were paged to the fire involving silage and haystack.

No structures are involved in the fire.

Three engines, five crew members and a water tender responded to the fire.

People are also being warned by Garfield County DES that roads are slick at this time and to use caution.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 map, MT-200 between Grass Range, through Jordan to Circle are snow-covered as well as part of MT-59 between Miles City and Jordan.

