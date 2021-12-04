Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected for elevations above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for mid slopes, and up to 6 inches near Kings Hill Pass. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall rates expected tonight through Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&