GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire crews responded to a chemical spill at the Town Pump by the airport in Great Falls Monday around 10:30 p.m.
Gore Hill Fire Rescue Chief John Schmiedeke tells us a truck was carrying Thionyl Chloride, which is equivalent to rat poison.
Crews shut down part of Thirty-first Street SW and part of the gas station until 10:45 a.m.
Gore Hill Fire Rescue requested help from Great Falls Fire Rescue, Montana Air National Guard and more equipment from Helena.
Schmiedeke says there is no threat to the community at this time, and crews have cleaned up most of the toxic chemical and will continue cleanup the remainder of the Tuesday. According to Schmiedeke, the toxicity has cleared overnight.
Crews ask the public seeks a detour if they see flashing lights or traffic cones in the area.