CASCADE COUNTY - After laying the groundwork in Winter, construction crews say they’re picking up where they left off in expanding US Highway 87 north of Great Falls with improvements down the road.
Between Spring and late Fall, all that dirt paves the way for wider roads across seven miles, giving drivers safer options in getting where they need to go.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) tells Montana Right Now they decided on improving Highway 87 after seeing an increase in vehicles driving through over the years.
“We’re adding some shoulder width, we’re fixing some vertical curves in there that’ll allow more sight distance for travellers along the roadway,” said Great Falls District Construction Engineer Rich Hibl with MDT.
As a result, you can expect delays of up to 10 minutes from speed limits, signs and ongoing construction work.
“We’re hoping to keep things much shorter than that. It just depends on what sections of the road we were working on at any given time,” said Hibl, describing the project as an ever-evolving process.
However, as contractors add passing and turn lanes throughout 2021, Hibl says they aim on keeping traffic on the move with lane changes.
“We’re not really detouring anybody, but there will be traffic shifts here and there,” he said. “Hopefully we can get some of these shifts in place and work can happen, and traffic will be slowed down but not necessarily stopped.”
If necessary, you can make emergency stops along the highway, as long as it’s clear of crews and equipment.
“There are some very big machines running out there and it’s safer to just be out of the way,” said Hibl.
Work zones will change in the coming months as they make more progress. With that in mind, if you’d like to plan your drives ahead of time, you can call the Project Hotline at (406) 207-4484 for the latest information.
Similarly, you can register for text message alerts by texting “GREATFALLSNORTH” to 41411 or visit MDT’s official website.