GREAT FALLS, Mont. - January 6, 2022 Great Falls Fire Rescue’s D-Platoon responded to an autoaide call at 6020 2nd Ave North.
GFFR arrived on scene to find a car, camper and trailer house on fire.
Crews were able to quickly control the fire in the trailer home and had assistance from the Malmstrom and Sand Coulee Fire Departments in controlling the fires to the camper and the car.
According to GFFR, the trailer house suffered interior damage and there were no injuries reported.
The start and cause of the fire are currently being investigated by the Cascade County Sherriff’s Office and the Sand Coulee Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.