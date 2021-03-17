UPDATE: MARCH 17 AT 8:25 A.M.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A person had to be pulled out of a vehicle in a crash involving a car and a semi north of Great Falls on Highway 87.
According to a Facebook post from Chouteau County Search and Rescue, crews pulled out the driver from the vehicle and sent them on to Mercy Flight for medical evaluation.
On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 17:42, Chouteau County Search and Rescue responded to a vehicle accident (semi vrs car)...Posted by Chouteau County SAR -Search & Rescue on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Both lanes are blocked just north of Great Falls on U.S. Highway 87 due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Delays are expected.