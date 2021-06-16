FORT BENTON, Mont. - Crews are taking advantage of better weather conditions to fight a fire burning in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Lone Tree Fire in the Ervin Ridge Wilderness Study Area is now estimated to be 700 acres large.

As of Wednesday morning, three Bureau of Land Management engines and a Forest Service engine are on the scene.

Single engine air tankers and a helicopter have been ordered.

The Sunshine Fire, which covers 35 acres in the Woodhawk Wilderness Study Area, has been contained by crews.

One BLM helicopter and engine along with engines from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and local volunteer fire departments are assigned.

BLM, US Fish and Wildlife Service and volunteer firefighters were on the scene Tuesday evening and a BLM helicopter used the river near the Woodhawk Nelson Homestead area to fill its bucket.