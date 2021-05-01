VAUGHN, Mont. - Crews are on the scene of a two-car accident on I-15 at mile marker 290.

Montana Highway Patrol tells Montana Right Now an SUV was trying to enter the interstate driving southbound side swiped another car towing a trailer while merging.

The driver of the SUV reportedly did not break because they were worried they would be rear-ended as a result.

There are no reported injuries related to the accident.

At this time Montana Highway Patrol is asking people heading southbound on I-15 to slow down and give crews room to work.