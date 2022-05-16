GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue have determined a duplex fire in Great Falls to be a grease fire that started on a stovetop that spread to the rest of the kitchen and the upper floor as well.
On May 16, crews responded to a duplex fire at 244 21st Ave NW in Great Falls and found smoke coming from the main entrance to the north unit.
According to GFFR, crews were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from spreading to the other unit and near by homes.
Everyone in the duplex was able to make it out safely and there were no injuries reported.
