Crews receive almost 100 new personnel to help battle South Moccasin fire

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING AN ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DAVID LEE DAUENHAUER, A 63 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 9 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 184 POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND LONG GRAY HAIR. HE IS NON VERBAL, BUT RESPONDS TO THE NAME DAVID. HE HAS A MISSING LEFT FINGER AND HAS A TATTOO ON HIS UPPER RIGHT ARM AND LEFT HAND. DAVID IS MISSING FROM A CARE FACILITY IN BILLINGS AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SWEATSHIRT, NAVY BLUE PANTS, YELLOW SOCKS, AND BROWN SHOES. HE CAN GET DISORIENTED AND HAS A SERIOUS MEDICAL CONDITION THAT MAY REQUIRE MEDICATIONS. HE MAY ATTEMPT TO GET A RIDE WITH SOMEONE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT THE BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 - 6 5 7 - 8 2 0 0 OR CALL 9 1 1.