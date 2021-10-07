Crews receive almost 100 new personnel to help battle South Moccasin fire

LEWISTOWN, Mont.- More support is on the way for crews battling the South Moccasin fire near Lewistown.
Almost 100 new personnel arrived to support firefighting efforts.
Crews are focused on mopping up hot spots, completing suppression repair, and covering up old fire lines to help the area re-grow.
Looking ahead a cooler forecast is expected to bring crew members some relief.
"The cooler temperatures and the rain is definitely helping on the fire, we're expecting up to a tenth of an inch by Saturday morning. That’s really helping us out and helping firefighters with their mop-up efforts that they're working on currently, " said Public Information Officer Alex Schwier.
The fire is burning 12,800 acres and is 80% contained.
Managers are still hoping to have the fire 100% contained by October 10th.