GLASGOW, Mont. - Crews were called out to a structure fire in a single family dwelling in Glasgow around 1:30 am Sunday.
Glasgow Police and the Valley County Sheriff’s Office helped one occupant out of the home and shut the door behind them.
When fire command arrived at the house, smoke could be seen in the basement.
After performing a 360, crews entered the home and found a chair with minimal flames.
Glasgow City Fire Department says quick thinking by law enforcement to close the door behind them kept the situation from being worse.
“Had the door been left open, the house would’ve been fully involved in flame before our arrival,” they wrote.
Glasgow City Fire Department responded along with the Glasgow Police Department and Valley County Sheriff’s Office we were assisted by FMDH STAT Ambulance, MDU and Northwestern Energy.
Fire Command, Engine 3, Engine 1 and truck 719 responded with 10 members.
