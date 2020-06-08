Crews respond to single-vehicle wreck on US 89 near Belt

BELT, Mont. - Crews are responding to a single-vehicle wreck on US Highway 89 near Belt Monday.
Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department (BRVFD) posted to Facebook the crash happened on mile marker 72 on US Highway 89. BRVFD says the only person involved in the crash is undergoing lesser injuries.
BRVFD warns drivers to be careful and to slow down as authorities clear the damage off the road.
BRVFD, Belt Ambulance, Montana Highway Patrol, and Montana Department of Transportation assisted in responding.