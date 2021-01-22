STOCKETT, Mont. - A structure caught fire on Dewey Avenue in Stockett early Friday morning.
Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post they assisted the Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department with the fire not long before 1 a.m.
BRVFD wrote they were uncertain of the fire's cause by the time they left the location of the fire.
