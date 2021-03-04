VAUGHN, Mont. - Fire crews responded to a call of smoke rising around a shed Thursday around 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 89.
They said the fire partially burned a structure and spread to the surrounding land.
The owner of the property told MRN that the house was vacant when the fire started. No injuries have been reported.
It is reported that Sun River Electricians are on-scene to help protect power lines from further damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Fort Shaw Fire, Sun River Fire Department and Vaughn Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
Crews are still working on-site, but it is reported that the fire is under control.