Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN GLACIER AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW AND DRIFTING SNOW SHOULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. SOME ROADS MAY BECOME BLOCKED. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO MAY CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&