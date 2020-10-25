BELT- A 20-year-old man is reported to be missing in Sluice Box State Park.
A release from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says 20-year-old Brenden Rollins from Great Falls was reported missing by his friend, Logan Haakenson.
According to Logan, he and Brenden went to Sluice Box State Park Friday, October 23 in the evening the release says.
As the weather became worse, they got cold and decided to hike back out to their car, and during their hike out, Logan fell off the trail and into a ravine that he could not hike out of in the dark.
The two separated and Logan, who had a sleeping bag, spent the night in the ravine.
In the morning Logan hiked out and was found by a hunter the release says.
Logan then realized he and Brenden were not where they originally thought they were and that they lost their bearings.
A search area is currently over 1,500 acres and searches on Saturday and Sunday have been focused along the trail between the upper parking lot of the state park south to where the trail intersects with logging creek road on the west side of Belt Creek.
Agencies involved Saturday include the Montana Highway Patrol, Fish Wildlife and Parks, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade County Search and Rescue, Belt Fire Department and USAF.
Sheriff Slaughter says recent snowfall made a technical trail treacherous to go over, however, ground crews searched the trail from the upper parking lot to the last known location.
Officials have been attempting to ping Brenden’s phone but it appears to be turned off, however, the last known ping is consistent with the area being searched.
“Currently, weather is cooperating, but the snow and frigid temperatures are making ground searches difficult,” Slaughter wrote in a release. “This combined with the topography of the search area has made search conditions treacherous. Malmstrom Air Force Base has been flying the area, but it has been weather dependent.”
Brenden has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.
If you have any information, you are asked to please call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 406-454-6979 or Detective Araujo at 406-422-3095.