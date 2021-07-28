GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a small Chlorine Dioxide spill was found in the basement of the Sletten Cancer Center.
According to a release, the spill was caused by a faulty container that began to leak when it was being moved to clean the facility's fountain. Luckily, the spill was isolated to a mechanical room in the basement and posed no threat to the occupants and patients inside the building.
GFFR hazmat technicians made two entries into the area to stop the leak and absorb what was spilled so a clean-up contractor could finish clean up efforts.
Remediation efforts were to be completed by a team from Libby, who were contracted through the Sletten Cancer Research Center.
There were no reported injuries, and the air was continually monitored throughout the event.
The clean-up crew are scheduled to arrive Wednesday evening.
GFFR has a representative remaining on scene to ensure the area remains stable and no one enters the area of the spill.
The facility managers from Sletten have been on scene throughout. Clean up work is expected to be completed Wednesday and treatment at the facility is not expected to have any interruptions.