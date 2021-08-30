GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Wildlife officials are asking the public to avoid the Missouri River riverbed of the Rainbow Dam area as crews draw down water Sept. 6 through Sept. 7.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, NorthWestern Energy (NWE) will draw water down in the Rainbow Reservoir upstream from the Rainbow Dam.
The drawdown will let FWP do sewage pipe maintenance at Giant Springs State Fish Hatchery on Sept. 7.
The reservoir will be refilled the evening of Sept. 7, and will be full by Sept. 8.
The public is asked to avoid the area due to mud, slippery rocks and the short period of the water drawdown posing safety risks.