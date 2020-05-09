GREAT FALLS - With weather conditions mostly warming up, you can’t drive too far in the Electric City without coming across a few construction projects, with some even designed to help those living with disabilities once they’re complete.
Construction along Smelter Avenue started in mid-April, after United Materials of Great Falls got a contract for $640,000, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).
The project focuses on improvements based on the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, adding new walk signs and curb cuts designed to help out anyone living with disabilities related to sight or movement.
On top of that, MDT has their sights set on making some traffic signals nearby more effective and efficient, while removing part of a divider by the Calumet refinery to allow more space for drivers heading east.
Drivers may notice construction cones closing traffic to single lanes in both directions by 6th St. NE to protect working crews from traffic. Even with those installed though, MDT said it wants people to watch out for workers and their equipment as they travel through the area.
He couldn’t speak in person, but through email, MDT Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter writes: “MDT asks drivers to have patience and use extreme caution while driving through the work zones, as those are our family, friends and neighbors.”
Wingerter said construction’s expected to finish by the end of June, depending on local weather conditions.