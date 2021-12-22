GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Crews are assessing and repairing damage after a truck driver clipped the bottom part of the bridge overpass on Smelter Ave. Northeast on Dec. 21.
"Sidewalk slab is designed to be lifted off. So, this morning we lifted it off using two cranes... We also lifted out the two pieces-three pieces of girder that were left. And we cut the fence and took out a 40ft chunk of the fence because we needed it out of the way so we could lift the slabs and the girders off," said Bill Lay, bridge inspection manager for the Great Falls district with Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).
After misjudging his height, the truck hit the bridge and broke the first girder.
A girder is a support beam underneath the deck and the one the truck broke was just under the sidewalk.
"If that support is gone then that sidewalk is compromised and so we had to take it out. Also, if that girder decided to crumble or fall and we had left in place, then we would be having problems," said Lay.
Lay says the sidewalk could be closed for 6-8 weeks.
"So, probably somewhere around the first of the year, we'll have a set of plans out for a contract. Whoever gets the contract will build a new girder and then we'll be responsible for placing everything back into place," said Lay.
Lay has been with MDT for over 40 years and says he's had to repair four bridges due to trucks misjudging their height and damaging them.
He says people need to pay attention to the signs posted before the bridges.
"There is warning signs up above that if you are over the height to where you would hit this girder or this bridge at all, they flash at you and tell you to exit right now. We check those periodically weekly if not daily to make sure that they are working. They were working, so I'm not sure why the gentleman didn't exit," said Lay.
Roads are back open but crews just ask that you're mindful of any workers in the area over the next few months.