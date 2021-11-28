BABB, Mont. - Glacier Electric Cooperative says they have crews working to get power restored in the high winds that have left people without power.
Crews are working in the Babb/St. Mary area, East Glacier and a crew is on the way to Browning to restore power.
At this time there is no estimated time of when power will be restored.
“We do apologize for the issues with our phone lines. With the amount of calls coming in with outages, the lines will ring or go silent till one becomes available,” Glacier Electric Cooperative wrote.