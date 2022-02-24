GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is offering citizens a new tool designed for a more in-depth look at crime happening in the city.
Community members just need access to the internet to use the crime mapping software.
"It gives them the ability to look at it, bring their concerns to us," said Captain Doug Otto, with support services at GFPD.
This technology will help you see where, when and what crimes officers are responding to in town, and you can track crimes in specific neighborhoods and track trends/data.
"It doesn't necessarily give every single thing, but it will give things along property crimes basis and DUI's, PFMA, things like that," said Otto.
GFPD says they hope this empowers the community to report any suspicious activity they see to help keep everyone safe.
"The piece we want to make sure community members understand is it is a team effort, we can't do this alone. We need their help, and so when they see the stuff that is going on, it gives them a little more thought process to have a more watchful eye," said Otto.
All of this is in an effort to keep you safe and they aren't the only ones using this software, it's also being used by Bozeman Police and Billings Police.
While the Flathead County Sheriff's Office is also listed on the website, they told Montana Right Now they aren't using it anymore.
"Basically gives that transparency, so they can see things that are happening because we're not always going to be out there talking about all these different things that are occurring," said Otto.
GFPD is looking to continue to increase transparency and grow its relationship with the community with this tool.
