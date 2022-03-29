Crimestoppers hosting Community Crime program in Great Falls
Photo courtesy of Great Falls/Crimestoppers / Facebook

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Local and regional law experts with Crimestoppers are hosting a Community Crime program event in Great Falls Thursday.

The event is geared towards educating the public on how the law affects what community members can and cannot do, according to the event's Facebook page.

It will take place at University of Providence at 6:30 p.m.

Panelists are:

  • Municipal Court Judge Steve Bolstad
  • Police Chief Jeff Newton
  • Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki
  • Pre-Release Director Alan Scanlon
  • Sheriff Jesse Slaughter
  • DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge Stacy Zinn

The event is free and attendees will be given the chance to ask questions at the end.

