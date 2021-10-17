GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents know having a four-legged friend can be rewarding, but it's also a lot of hard work, especially if there are young kids in the home.
But the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center has some paw-some education opportunities for your kids.
"We want to be sure that they are well taken care of and the best way we can do that is to that is to teach one another how to care of these animals and keep them from ending up in bad situations," said Misha John, marketing and development for the center.
They are helping parents teach their kids good habits by holding one of their annual 'Critter Camps' on October 21 and 22.
Whether it's learning about basic care, how the adoption center works or finding a forever family, kids will learn good pet parenting at a young age to try and help break the cycle of putting animals in shelters.
"We want to get to the root of the issue. So, we have so many homeless animals that come through our doors, we want to help prevent the reasons they end up displaced," said John.
She says there are many situations where that can't be helped, but through the camp, children will learn why animals end up in shelters and hopefully take those lessons to heart.
There are many obstacles shelters face, including overcrowding and limited resources.
But Maclean continues to strive to make sure every animal has a safe and loving forever family.
"It's really fun they get to interact with these animals and they get to learn how to actually handle these animals' hands-on," said John.
The deadline to sign up for the fall critter camp is Monday, October 18.
To register, click here.
But if you can't sign up for the fall camp, there will be another camp in December and again next summer.