GREAT FALLS - It's the game of the year, crosstown football, and even with snow and cold temperatures, Mike Henneberg, the athletic director for the Great Falls Public School District said it's still happening.
When it comes to postponing or canceling a game, their primary concern is the participants. But he said it would have to be dangerously cold to call off the game.
“Football is one of those sports that in time to time we play in some less than favorable conditions. Obviously tonight with the forecast, we anticipate that it’s not going to be very nice. But it is an outdoor sport and we think there are some measure we can take to get through it," said Henneberg
These measures include sideline heaters and winter gear.
Even though the game is a go, the pep band will not be at the game. GPFS music director, Dusty Molyneaux, said it's unsafe for the instruments in the cold.
"Wooden instruments will crack, reeds don't work, drum heads will split. Think of the kid who sticks his tongue on the flagpole in A Christmas Story. That is what it is like to play a trombone on a night like tonight. Plus kids can't huddle for warmth due to all the social distance stuff we are supposed to follow," said Molyneaux.
The Great Falls Public School Foundation will also be raffling off a new truck that was part of a fundraiser during halftime of the game.
If you aren't able to watch the game in person, you can live stream it here.