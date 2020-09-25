GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced they are postponing the crosstown volleyball games at Great Falls High School (GFHS) against C.M. Russell High School (CMR) initially scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29.
In an email from GFPS, the volleyball games are postponed to Oct. 6 because the players are quarantining.
The following is the new crosstown volleyball game schedule and locations at GFHS:
- Freshman B game - 4 p.m. Old Gym
- Sophomore game - 4 p.m. FieldHouse
- Freshman A game - 5:30 p.m. Old Gym
- Junior Varsity game - 5:30 p.m. FieldHouse
- Varsity game - 7 p.m. FieldHouse