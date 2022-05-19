CULBERTSON, Mont. - A Culbertson kindergartner has won $2,500 in the Global Game Changers 2022 IGNITE GOOD! Challenge.
Rhett Berwick has won $1,000 for his classroom, $1,000 for a charity of his choice and $500 for himself in the challenge according to Global Game Changers.
The contest asked students to put their unique Superpower Equation into action by completing a service project that combines their talents with a cause close to their heart.
Rhett’s equation was his sharp eyes + his environment = spotting and picking up litter in his hometown.
Criteria for judging included:
- Creativity: How has the student expressed individuality and creativity in the project?
- Planning: How effectively and comprehensively did the student plan the project?
- Execution: How meaningful and effectively did the student execute the project?
- Impact: What impact did the project have on the student or the community they helped?
- Presentation: How effective was their PowerPoint deck and video in explaining their project?
