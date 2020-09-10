DUTTON- A culvert installation has the cut across from Dutton to Choteau closed.
The Montana Department of Transportation says the installation will have Highway 221 closed until further notice beginning Thursday, September 10.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED BY MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT YESTERDAY FOR RICHARD REID IS EXPIRED. RICHARD HAS NOT BEEN LOCATED SO IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 552-6300. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.
