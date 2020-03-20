Custodians work together to make sure schools are safe and clean

GREAT FALLS- In less than 10 days, school hallways could be filled with students once again. For that to happen, all educational buildings must be sanitized.
98 custodians throughout the district are working together to help get these schools back in action, but it's not just the basic routine clean. They're focused on different areas as well.
Lee Haynes, who is First Engineer at East Middle School, says, “We're focused on things that are high touched areas. Areas that don't always get cleaned because we don't have the time to do it. Things like the desk tops because there's’ so many...chairs, in the always where everybody touches.”
These custodians say they do this because they realize it is protecting the safety of the children and the teachers.
Haynes says, “If we didn't do it who would..so we have to protect the district. The district is amazing that they protect the students so much, and take care of them...and this is our job, to make sure students are safe.”
Once the schools are all safe for students to return, principal Brad Barringer says other steps could be put in place to keep students from spreading germs.
Barringer adds, “We're kind of waiting on guidelines with that, you know on how we can social distance. We have 840 something kids and so how we get them to have a distance between each other is something we're strategizing on right now.”
As students arrive back to school, custodians and engineers are advising that students keep their hands to themselves and not touch everything in sight.