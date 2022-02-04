Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For Chouteau County, the high wind threat is along the State Highway 80 corridor south of Fort Benton and along and to the east of the Highwood Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.