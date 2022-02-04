CUT BANK, Mont. - A student at Cut Bank High School was questioned after making a threat Thursday.
Cut Bank Pioneer Press shared a statement from Cut Bank Schools Superintendent Wade Johnson, saying a Cut Bank High School (CBHS) student made comments that were perceived as a threat Thursday afternoon.
Johnson said CBHS Principal, Tres Genger, notified the Cut Bank Police Department of a potential threat.
Principal Genger secured the student, questioned them and searched their possessions.
"No tangible threat or means to carry out such a threat were found. Thank you to our local law enforcement community for prompt response," Superintendent Johnson said.
