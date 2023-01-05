News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Cut Bank man accused of trafficking methamphetamine on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation after law enforcement found approximately two pounds of the drug in a Jaguar vehicle parked at his residence admitted to charges today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Osvaldo Aguilar, aka Aldo Chavez, aka Creeper, 47, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Aguilar faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for May 17. Aguilar was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that in October 2021, law enforcement interviewed two individuals suspected being involved in drug trafficking on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. The individual reported buying meth from Aguilar, known as “Creeper.” The investigation led to Aguliar’s residence in Cut Bank and to a search warrant to search the property. Officers found a Jaguar sedan that appeared not to have been driven for some time but also appeared to have been entered recently. Officers located approximately two pounds of meth in the vehicle.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
