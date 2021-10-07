GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Cut Bank man has been sentenced after he reportedly strangled and assaulted a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
The Department of Justice reports that in court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that on Feb. 16, 20-year-old Gordon Lee Connelly strangled and assaulted the victim near Cut Bank.
The victim was reported to have sustained substantial bodily injury.
In addition, the government said that on March 25, Connelly traveled from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in order to violate a portion of a protection order that prohibits violence, threats and communication with another person.
Connelly plead guilty in June to strangulation, assault resulting in substantial bodily injury and interstate violation of a protection order.
Gordon Lee Connelly was sentenced to 42 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.