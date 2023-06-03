BROWNING, Mont. - A Cut Bank man was killed after his car rolled and he was ejected.
A Jeep Cherokee was southbound on US-89 at a high rate of speed when it started to enter a right hand curve.
The Jeep continued straight and left the road, driving into a ditch, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reported.
It then started to turn clockwise, sliding sideways through the ditch before the driver’s side tires caught in the dirt and caused the car to roll multiple times.
MHP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.
The driver, a 21-year-old man from Cut Bank, was deceased on arrival.
Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.
