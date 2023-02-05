UPDATE:
The Cut Bank Police Department reports the man they were looking for has been identified.
According to the police department, he was issued notice to appear citations for an incident Saturday and is currently in the Glacier County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
“We at the Cut Bank Police Department appreciate the help!” the police department wrote.
CUT BANK, Mont. - The Cut Bank Police Department is trying to identify a man wanted for questioning on a criminal mischief/trespass investigation.
The police department has not shared any further details at this time, however, they shared a video of the man from a Ring camera to their Facebook, that you can watch below.
Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact the police department at 406-873-2289 or 406-873-2711, or through Messenger to their Facebook here.
