CUT BANK, Mont. - A Cut Bank Police Senior Patrolman was recognized for taking care of a stabbing victim while responding to a call for service.
The Cut Bank Police Department says that on on Jan. 19, officers responded to a call for service regarding a person who was stabbed multiple times.
On scene, Senior Patrolman Frank Zuccala took care of the victim while other officers searched for the suspect.
Zuccala and EMS deployed numerous lifesaving efforts to prevent the stabbing victim from imminent death and quickly transported the victim to the hospital.
According to the police department, as a direct result of Zuccala and EMS actions, the victim survived.
“What you may not know is that Senior Patrolman Zuccala is a certified nurse practitioner. He works part-time for the Cut Bank Police Department because he is a through and through public servant. We are extremely blessed to have him as part of our team!” the Cut Bank Police Department said.
Chief Mike Schultz presented Senior Patrolman Zuccala with the Cut Bank Police Department Lifesaving Award for his efforts on going above and beyond the call of duty to preserve human life.
