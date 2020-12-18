Cut Bank High School

Photo courtesy of Cut Bank High School
CUT BANK, Mont. - Cut Bank Public School employees will be taking home a holiday bonus this year thanks to the school board’s generosity during such a difficult year. 
 
All full time employees will receive an extra $500. Substitutes will see an additional $200 on their next payment cycle.
 
Close to 125 employees are currently on the payroll. Earlier this week the Cut Bank Public School Board held a special meeting to decide how they were moving forward with the one-time payment after the state’s Budget Director, Tom Livers, and the Governor’s Office declared a holiday bonus was not allowed under Coronavirus Relief funding. 
 
The bird had previously decided to issue hazard pay to all district employees before the year was over. Superintendent Wade Johnson tells us he made a promise to his staff that he intended to keep and this money will be coming from their flexibility fund.  

