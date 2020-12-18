Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Gusts to 70 mph possible Sunday. * WHERE...Cascade, Chouteau, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Fergus and Meagher. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two periods of strong winds are expected with wind gusts peaking in the 50 to 60 mph range late tonight through Saturday morning and again on Sunday. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible on Sunday which could lead to localized blowing dust and areas of limited visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&