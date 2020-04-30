CUT BANK- According to Cut Bank Schools Superintendent Wade Johnson, the Cut Bank Schools Board of Trustees voted to not reopen schools for the rest of the 2019-1010 school year.
Johnson wrote that the vote was unanimous, and that his recommendation was to keep schools closed for the rest of the school year, with some campus services available to students after May 7.
Graduation is continuing as scheduled, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:00 pm, and Johnson says they will do their best to schedule a Senior Banquet.
According to Johnson, graduation will be limited to parents and siblings and potential grandparents. The process of COVID-19 will be watched to determine the best venue and process for the Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony.
Final plans will be announced in May to allow for people to make graduation plans.
All spring sports have been canceled for 2020, as well as this year's prom.