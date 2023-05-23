GREAT FALLS, MT - A Cut Bank woman who admitted to manslaughter and assault charges after the vehicle she was driving crashed head-on into another vehicle in East Glacier, was sentenced today to 37 months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release.
32-year-old Feather Lynn Stillsmoking pleaded guilty in December 2022 to involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and the court also ordered $8,661 restitution.
In court documents, the government alleged that on March 12, 2022, Stillsmoking was driving an Oldsmobile west on US 2 into East Glacier on Blackfeet Indian Reservation at a high rate of speed.
As she was negotiating a left-hand curve, the car rotated counterclockwise because of the speed, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound Nissan.
A passenger, identified as John Doe, who was in the Oldsmobile, died at the scene of blunt force injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as Jane Doe, suffered serious injuries.
An analysis of Stillsmoking’s blood found alcohol, amphetamine, and methamphetamine.
Stillsmoking told investigators that she drank a fifth of vodka prior to the crash. Investigators determined that the Oldsmobile was traveling at 102 mph five seconds before impact, and the crash sights had a 25-mph restricted speed zone.
In the government’s sentencing memo, John Doe’s mother and Jane Doe described how the crash has affected their lives.
“There is no greater pain than having your child gone from you in a blink of an eye and there is nothing you can do about it,” John Doe’s mother said in her statement.
Jane Doe described having surgeries and ongoing pain, seeking mental health counseling, and experiencing financial stress from being unable to work for six months while being the main source of income for her family.
“This happened at a time in my life, I will be 75, when I was hoping I could stop working, but I can’t,” Jane Doe said in her statement.
