GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It’s now easier than ever to get your shots for COVID-19 as CVS Health joins Walmart and Sam’s Club in giving out vaccinations without scheduling appointments.

CVS says they opened up walk in vaccinations this week to make them more accessible to the public. Depending on supply, you can head into any of their 14 stores across the Treasure State.

So far, you can get them at any of the eight cities/towns listed below:

Great Falls

Helena

Bozeman

Butte

Anaconda

Laurel

Billings

Missoula

Each place only carries either Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines at this time.

That said, you can still register ahead online if you’d like, with appointments ready in as soon as an hour of signing up.

All Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations statewide offer walk-ins and scheduled appointments for authorized vaccines based on available supply.

Becoming a member isn't necessary for getting your shots at Sam's Club.