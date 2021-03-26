GREAT FALLS - After starting COVID-19 vaccinations in a few locations with a focus on vulnerable groups, CVS Pharmacy says it plans on giving out more vaccines in other parts of the Treasure State.
For the moment, those who qualify can register for shots in the Electric City and Billings, with two more sites coming to Central and Southwestern Montana.
Based on current vaccine supply, CVS tells Montana Right Now you can soon get both shots of the Pfizer vaccine at stores in Helena and Anaconda.
“The company works with the state and regulatory officials to try and find the best locations that service all Montanans,” said Bryan Bergquist, a pharmacy manager and CVS’s COVID coordinator for the state of Montana.
Thanks to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, those partnerships allow certain groups to sign up for shots in participating states.
“Currently [in Montana] it’s the 16+ individuals [with underlying health conditions], as well as of course our healthcare workers and our teachers,” said Bergquist.
However, once state guidelines change on April 1, the company plans on opening that up to anyone above the age of 16 regardless of their health. “With Greg Gianforte our governor expanding to a larger population on April 1, we’ll expand as well,” said the pharmacy manager.
CVS’s website does ask for insurance information when booking vaccine appointments online, but Bergquist says those who don’t have it won’t face any costs.
“There is no copay or charge to anybody, and so we’re still able to process that claim and serve that patient,” he said.
You can sign up for COVID-19 shots in Helena and Anaconda starting March 31.