GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For 75 years one of the core tenants of the Montana Air National Guard is not only protecting our country but also serving our community.
Guardsmen are known as always ready and always there and for SSgt Dace Steinke, the phrase applies not only when he's in uniform, it also applies in his day to day life as Steinke is continuing to give back to the next generations of Montanans, one football practice at a time.
"I grew up on a farm, so helping my father out on the farm has been a key part of my life, but also giving back to the community. And I mean, that is what the Montana National Guard is. It's giving back to the local community, helping out," said Steinke.
He grew up just 30 minutes outside of the Electric City in Simms, Montana and continues to go home to help serve his community.
"I'm a middle school football coach. I go out there, I do that. I also help, help out as a youth minister for my church, I just like helping the young kids out," said Steinke.
Not only is it a passion for him, but he also likes seeing young people grow.
"I have a motto for my kids. It's 'I'm teaching you to be great athletes, but I also want to teach you to be great people'. I want you to be able excel in life. I want you to be respectful young men. And I want you to be able to go out into the world and be productive, help people out when you can and have those set of morals and values that can just improve your life," said Steinke.
When it comes to his time in uniform, he originally joined the guard in 2017 as a way to pay for school and stay in his home town.
"I had to help with COVID response. I went to the hospitals and I helped feed the COVID patients and helped them get food ordered," said Steinke.
After having the opportunity to help with COVID response in our local hospitals, he decided to make it a part of his mission to help spread the word about the job that changed his life for the better.
"My favorite part is probably traveling, getting to talk to young folks because obviously, you know, I was in their shoes probably six or seven years ago. So it's nice to go back to some of these small town schools and talk to them about the Air National Guard and just kind of give them that opportunity to improve their lives," said Steinke.
Whether it's his recruits, football players, or youth kids, Steinke has made one thing clear - he's going to continue to help coach them and watch them grow and succeed.
