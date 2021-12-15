Blackfeet Country Sign - Vault
Joee Taylor

BROWNING, Mont. - Damage assessment forms are available for property owners who have had wind or fire damage done to their property.

Forms are for Blackfeet tribal members residing on the Blackfeet Reservation.

The Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command says forms can be obtained from the Tribal Switchboard secretaries at the Blackfeet Tribal front entrance.

Photos and an estimated cost of the damage must be included in the assessments.

Those filling out a form are asked to complete it and return it to Incident Command at the Tribal Switchboard secretary.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact 406-317-3040.

