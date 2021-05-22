GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Community members showed their support against child abuse this weekend, joining a local non-profit in its sixth annual Color Fun Run.

With a dash of powder, families of all ages pushed through West Bank Park, getting their steps in towards a safer future for all Montana children regardless of whether they ran or walked.

"As a community I feel like we really try, but I feel like we could do so much better and have so many more services," said Darcie Schindley, who ran beside her Grandson Landon Rupp.

According to the Dandelion Foundation, who put the run together, cases with mistreated kids often happen because people hesitate in getting help or reporting signs.

"The changes in behavior are usually big ones. [Like] Sudden acts of aggression or shyness," said Kelsie Bowler, one of the foundation's board members.

As a former child protection specialist herself, Schindley says that hesitation can also come from fear. "Nobody wants to lose their children... If a parent starts recognizing they might be having a problem, I think it's easier to hide it than address it."

However, with events like this, Bowler said the foundation wants to show Montanans that it’s okay to reach out.

“We’re not going to judge you, we’re not going to shame you. We’re going to get you the support that you need, and the education and the training because sometimes it’s hard. And there’s no shame in asking for help,” she said.

All the money raised from Saturday’s run goes towards local training for abuse prevention, but you can still make donations online.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can find contact information for your county’s Child & Family Services on DPHHS.

Other notable groups include CASA in Great Falls and Flathead, the Child Advocacy Center in Bozeman, and the Family Tree Center in Billings.

If you see signs of child abuse in your area, you can call the 24 hour Child Abuse Hotline at (866) 820-5437. If you’re hearing impaired, you can dial 711 and wait for the prompt to dial 1-866-820-5437.